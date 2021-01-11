LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $242,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 234,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,800. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

