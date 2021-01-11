LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,480 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.39. 371,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

