LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 4,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 447,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,820. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

