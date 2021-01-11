LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes $6.89 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

