Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.97.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

