M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. M/I Homes has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $49.93.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 68.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after buying an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

