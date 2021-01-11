MA Private Wealth Has $2.13 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,675,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 332,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,323,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,317,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,165,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $28.28. 832,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,418. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

