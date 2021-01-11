MA Private Wealth Has $727,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $68.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $811.19. 58,972,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,851,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

