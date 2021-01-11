MA Private Wealth Makes New $342,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $68.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,181.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3,148.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

