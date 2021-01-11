MA Private Wealth Sells 52,941 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VB remained flat at $$203.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,426. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10.

