Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.51. Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 23,677 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, including its flagship Lake Giles Iron project; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

