Macquarie Increases Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $8.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $757.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

