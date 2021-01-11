Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.40.

MGY stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

