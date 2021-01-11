Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited’s (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 11th

Malacca Straits Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MLACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 11th. Malacca Straits Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Malacca Straits Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS MLACU opened at $10.69 on Monday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

