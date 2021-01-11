MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $608.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $552.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $554.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.43. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

