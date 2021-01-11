Maro (MARO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Maro has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00327220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.79 or 0.03860102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 920,671,044 coins and its circulating supply is 463,645,888 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#.

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

