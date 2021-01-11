Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $311.46

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $311.46 and last traded at $310.06, with a volume of 369563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.78.

The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

