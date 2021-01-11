Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) stock opened at C$16.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -60.95. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$966.95 million. Analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

