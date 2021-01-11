Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,320,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MRVL stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

