Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Materion worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Materion by 97.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Materion in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. Materion Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

