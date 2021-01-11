Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. Matson also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MATX. ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE MATX traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. 174,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,378. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,557,878.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

