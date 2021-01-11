Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MATX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $162,310.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $336,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

