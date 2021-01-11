Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,885.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $270,411.83 and approximately $1,885.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00024005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00114993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00282860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00066478 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.70 or 0.84854617 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.