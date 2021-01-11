Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s (MMX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

MMX stock opened at C$7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$991.85 million and a P/E ratio of 117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.49.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1291168 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

