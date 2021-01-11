Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

MAXN stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

