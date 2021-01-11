McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.26.

MCD stock opened at $215.87 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

