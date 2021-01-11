Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.28. Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

