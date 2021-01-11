Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEGGF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Meggitt from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Investec raised shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Meggitt from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

