MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,766.95

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,766.95 and last traded at $1,766.84, with a volume of 12810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,719.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,597.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,249.59. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10,743.08 and a beta of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

