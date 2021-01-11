Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.