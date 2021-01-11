Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 127 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

