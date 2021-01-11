Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $27.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,754 shares of company stock valued at $477,453. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. 1,211,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.56. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.