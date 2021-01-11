Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.79. 2,720,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,468,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -2.32.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.