Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Down 5.9%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $43.12. Approximately 509,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 335,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

