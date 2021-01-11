Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $107.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 10.1% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $41.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,756.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,761.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,599.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

