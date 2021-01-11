Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) were down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 1,317,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 789,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several analysts recently commented on MFGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.