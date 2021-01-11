Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.04.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

