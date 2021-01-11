Microchip Technology (MCHP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP):

1/7/2021 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $134.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip's fiscal second-quarter results reflect gains from recovery in demand across industrial and automotive end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines. Further, solid uptick in medical end-market on hospital equipment demand, was a tailwind. Moreover, the company provided encouraging guidance for fiscal third-quarter. However, normalizing demand trends across computing and data center end-markets, impacted performance. Also, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns. Notably, shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, Microchip is expected to benefit from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul.”

MCHP traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.74.

Get Microchip Technology Incorporated alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $53,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.