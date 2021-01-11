Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

