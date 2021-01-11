Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of MU stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

