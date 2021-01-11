Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $262,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.02. The stock had a trading volume of 924,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,601,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.