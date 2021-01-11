MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,995,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $37.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,430.33 and a beta of 1.56. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $568.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.