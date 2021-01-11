Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Midwest has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Minnich purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

