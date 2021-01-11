MintMe.com Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $464.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $497,888.96 and $464.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00113569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00064570 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.03 or 0.88288346 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.