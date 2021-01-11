Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $17.79 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for about $17.79 or 0.00055975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $63,081.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00281459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00066227 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.32 or 0.85375049 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 176,480 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.