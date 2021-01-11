MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,584,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

MIXT opened at $13.13 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $315.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.03.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

