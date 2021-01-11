Mixin Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $91.09 million and $1.12 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $172.06 or 0.00491605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,425 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.