Mizuho Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $158.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $204.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.83.

SRPT stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 299.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

