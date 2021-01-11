(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (MOG.A) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

(MOG.A) stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. (MOG.A) has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $95.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.75 and a beta of 1.57.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.50 million. (MOG.A) had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that (MOG.A) will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About (MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

