Moller Financial Services Acquires Shares of 8,341 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,041.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.36. 570,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

